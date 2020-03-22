SHINEDOWN's ZACH MYERS Implores Young People To Take Coronavirus Pandemic Seriously

SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers has implored young people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

In recent days, authorities in countries around the world in lockdown had warned young people to obey the rules on social distancing.

Since most young COVID-19 patients have experienced mild or no symptoms from the virus, there have been widespread reports of illegal "lockdown parties" and and "end of world" drinking sessions in countries across Europe.

Myers just gave an interview to Rock Feed in which he urged young people to heed the advice of health authorities and practice social distancing to further prevent the spread of the virus.

He said (see video below): "A lot of people are really scared right now. And it's a scary time, but there's no reason to be scared, man. This country will come back, like it always does. Everyone will be okay, man. It's all about just following the rules right now.

"I see people going, 'Well, I'm 25 years old. I'm gonna be fine.' No, dude, it's not about you," he continued. "It's about that you can get it, not even know you have it, dude, and you can get someone else sick, who has diabetes, or has a respiratory infection, and you can hurt these other people.

"I'm not one of those dudes who shits on the youth, man, 'cause I was the youth once. And when we were doing it, people thought we were idiots. But at the same time, you can miss a Friday night, you can miss a Saturday night going out. Use this time to do something — better yourself, better your home.

"I think people are afraid to be alone, and I think people are afraid of themselves.

"I think when we come out of this, people will be more in touch with themselves, 'cause they won't have a choice."

More than 329,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 24,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

A new CDC report has offered proof that younger adults are just as likely as anyone to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 cases found between the ages of 20 and 54.

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told The New York Times about the study. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy."

