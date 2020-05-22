SHINEDOWN's New Single 'Atlas Falls' Gets Official Release

SHINEDOWN has just released its uplifting new single "Atlas Falls". The track was previously only available as part of a t-shirt bundle for SHINEDOWN's fundraiser for humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, during which the band has raised more than $300,000 (including a $20,000 donation from SHINEDOWN that kicked it off), helping to get key personal protective equipment (masks, gowns, gloves, etc.) to frontline healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.

The response to "Atlas Falls" and its message of optimism, faith in humanity and that when things get tough, we will lift each other up was so overwhelming and inspiring, and now SHINEDOWN is bringing that powerful and timely message to everyone with the release of the song, as the world continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, SHINEDOWN made this never-before-heard song from its vault (written eight years ago but never released) available exclusively as a download with the purchase of a special t-shirt and 100% of proceeds are going to Direct Relief. This initiative has been getting some great attention and is continuing at Shinedown.com. Drawing inspiration from the Greek myth of titan Atlas who carries a celestial sphere on his shoulders, the song is a reassuring anthem that if Atlas falls, we will hold each other up in times of strife.

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith says: "I have always said and believe to be true that music can heal us all. We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen in many generations. Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric, and our SHINEDOWN family want the entire world to know that we are in this together, and we must all do our part and continue to encourage love, respect and taking care of each other. Now is the time to put our differences aside so that we can truly lift each other up. We have partnered with an incredible organization Direct Relief who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive the resources they need in order to save lives.

"Years ago, during the writing and recording of the 'Amaryllis' album, there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled 'Atlas Falls'. Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it... It has never been more clear to me than right now that the time has come for 'Atlas Falls' to arrive."

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh

