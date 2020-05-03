SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH: We Must Be Respectful Of Each Other And Our First Responders

SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith says that "we must be respectful" of not only our emergency responders but also our fellow community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the country, various businesses are reopening after being severely restricted or shut down for several weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Smith shared an Instagram video of an arena full of people going crazy at a SHINEDOWN concert, and he included the following message: "'FULL DISCLOSURE' This is MY opinion.

"I want moments like this back just as much as anyone. I love performing, and I LOVE #massgatherings or as I like to call them #familyreunions. So that being said, I wanted to take a moment to share something with all of you around the world.

"Moments like this WILL happen again. All of us will be able to go, and see our favorite artist perform live, our favorite sports teams compete, and yes it will be safe to do so.

"For the last 72 hours, I have watched parts of the #usa begin to reopen, and also other countries abroad begin the process of lifting certain lockdown restrictions, and I can see so many people excited, and grateful, and running out into the world they love so much but, I am also seeing that there are people that have serious concerns in their eyes, as parts of the world begin to open back up.

"Since the very beginning of the lockdown, I have done one thing that has truly helped me personally navigate through this #pandemic, and that is educate myself.

"We must be respectful of not only each other, but also allowing the people that are working 24/7 around the clock to insure our #safety and our #future.

'I know we are all #Anxious and we want to get back to living #Life , but I ask all of us to be respectful of each other, and to not be selfish.

"I know this is difficult but, I promise you if we all work #together we will #riseuptogether.

"All of us in @shinedown myself, @zmyersofficial @bkerchofficial and @ebassprod have a saying that we hold dear to our hearts... And that is 'It’s not about the painter, it’s about the painting'.

"We #love you ALL, and we will be together soon. #westandtall #atlasfalls #directrelief #shinedown #shinedownnation #shinedowncrew #shinedownfamily #respect"

This past March, SHINEDOWN announced the rescheduled dates for its "Deep Dive Tour", during which the band will play "b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love." Originally slated to take place in April and May, the trek was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and is now slated to take place this summer.

Also in March, SHINEDOWN reached into its vault to make available a never-before-heard song called "Atlas Falls". The track will benefit Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that is currently working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items, including protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns, to U.S. and international health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19).

SHINEDOWN has spent much of the last two years touring in support of its latest album, "Attention Attention", which came out in 2018.

