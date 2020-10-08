SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH: EDDIE VAN HALEN 'Was One Of The Kindest' And Most 'Generous People'

SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65.

Brent wrote on Instagram: "Deep Breath...

"In 2003 @shinedown was given the opportunity of a LIFETIME... We were a brand new band, with a brand new album, a debut album at that called 'Leave A Whisper'. We were given the opening act spot for two months on a world wide @vanhalen reunion tour. That tour personally changed my life.

"You see I didn't grow up listening to VAN HALEN, I knew who they were but that was about it. So when we got the tour, I was over the moon, but I was more focused on us playing well, and not getting kicked off the tour...

"'Im rambling I know' let me get to the point. For whatever reason myself, and Eddie hit it off. Looking back, maybe it was because I didn't want anything from him, I just liked him as a person.

"He was one of the kindest, and generous people I've ever had the honor to be around. He was also a genius, and an absolute wizard on every instrument he played. He schooled me every night, he also made me a HUGE fan...

"Now I understand how sad everyone is about his passing, but for the short time I was able to be around him, he would not want us to be sad, he would want us to celebrate his life, and keep his music, and legacy alive...

"We love you Eddie, we will miss you, but never forget you. Thank you for the music, the songs, and the inspiration.

"He's not gone everyone... He's Everywhere

#5150 #eddievanhalen #legend

"GODSPEED".

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with David Lee Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

