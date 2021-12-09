SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Cancels SMITH & MYERS Concert In Philadelphia, Denies He Has COVID-19

SMITH & MYERS, the duo comprised of SHINEDOWN's Brent Smith and Zach Myers, has been forced to cancel its concert tonight (Thursday, December 9) at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after Smith became ill with a sinus infection and strep throat.
Earlier today, Brent released a video message explaining the show cancelation and denying that he had tested positive for COVID-19, as some fans had speculated. He wrote in an accompanying message: "Hey everyone… If there is one thing that I NEVER, ever want to do, it’s cancel a show ESPECIALLY in Philadelphia… I know that there is speculation online that I might have tested positive for Covid-19… That is NOT the case. I have tested multiple times, and I am negative. I have a combination of strep throat, and a pretty gnarly sinus infection, and as much as I hate to admit this I would not be able to give you my 100% tonight. To everyone @933wmmr and @pierrerobertwmmr I promise I will make it up to you somehow in the very near future. This is not something that Myself nor @zmyersofficial takes lightly. We love you Philly, and like I said I promise I will make it up to you All."
In September, SHINEDOWN was forced to play two concerts as a three-piece after bassist Eric Bass tested positive for COVID-19. A month earlier, SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch missed a few shows on the band's tour after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was temporarily replaced by Dustin Steinke of SIXX:A.M.
Smith recently confirmed that the first single from SHINEDOWN's seventh studio album will arrive in January 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" was recorded in part at a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina spearheaded by Bass, who is the group's bassist and producer.
Last year, Brent told Forbes that SMITH & MYERS allows him and Zach to cover new territory, exploring sounds and ideas not frequently traversed by SHINEDOWN.
"I think there was no real instruction manual for I," he said. "I think it was more about me and Zach looking at it and approaching it. We weren't trying to make a carbon copy of SHINEDOWN. If we wanted to go in and make an acoustic SHINEDOWN record, that's what we would've done. That's not what SMITH & MYERS is. Yes, it's me and Zach. It's Zach playing guitar and piano and both of us singing. But it's a different adventure more than anything."
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).