SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH And ZACH MYERS Release Music Video For 'Panic!'

SMITH & MYERS — the duo comprised of SHINEDOWN members Brent Smith and Zach Myers — has released the official music video for the song "Panic!". The track is taken from SMITH & MYERS's full-length album "Smith & Myers Volume 1", which came out on October 9 via Atlantic Records. "Smith & Myers Volume 2" will follow on October 23.

"Smith & Myers Volume 2" is available for pre-order now and features five original tunes and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs including OASIS's "Don't Look Back In Anger", Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer", Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell", and R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" (full track listing below). Additionally, both the CD and LP — which collect volumes 1 and 2 in one package — are also available now for pre-order. The double LP is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and available in an exclusive limited edition shiny black vinyl in the SMITH & MYERS store. The vinyl will be released November 13.

"Smith & Myers Volume 1" features five original tunes and five re-imaginings of fan-submitted songs including Post Malone's "Better Now", INXS' "Never Tear Us Apart", Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's "Valerie", and THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS' "Unchained Melody" (full track listing below).

With two hearts and one truth, lifelong musicians, longstanding friends, and eternal brothers Smith and Myers put forth a body of work encompassing vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love, and understanding. "Smith & Myers Volume 1", produced by Grammy Award winner and longtime collaborator Dave Bassett, is the duo's first full-length album and first original music since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, "Acoustic Sessions, Part 1" and "Acoustic Sessions, Part 2", in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach in the studio and on stage, leading to SMITH & MYERS live shows that instantly sold out. With no boundaries on what their songwriting could discuss on the new album, Brent and Zach explore everything from certain personal topics that they have left largely unexplored until now, to commentary on children being ripped from their parents at the border, to the reactive nature of social media, to our national reckoning with racial and systemic injustice– focusing not on politics, but on right and wrong and our connection as human beings.

Smith recently told Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 about SMITH & MYERS: "It just isn't SHINEDOWN acoustic. This is a different project. It sounds different. I think that if people have an idea that it's gonna sound like SHINEDOWN, they're gonna notice very quickly that that's not what it is.

"Before me and Zach decided to go and do this, we talked to Eric [Bass, SHINEDOWN bassist] about this, we talked to Barry [Kerch, SHINEDOWN drummer] about this. They understand that this is an outlet, and it's a different style, and they're very, very much on board with it — they're very supportive of it.

"Look, it's something for the four of us, where we talk to each other, we're very open with one another about what we're doing.

"This is a project that is very, very dear to me and Zach, and it's just a different style, it's a different animal."

Asked if he ever struggles with what might be a better song idea for SHINEDOWN versus what's dedicated to SMITH & MYERS, or if they are really that different, where he knows for sure that's what this is, Smith said: "Well, the thing about SMITH & MYERS is that it was interesting because this is the first time where we wrote 10 original songs. The first installment of SMITH & MYERS back in 2014 was just kind of for fun, and we didn't realize that it actually had the potential to be something outside of SHINEDOWN. So this is kind of the beginning of feeling it out in a lot of ways. With the other element of what we do here is we take songs from other artists that the audiences helped us pick, or kind of nudged us in one direction. But that's another thing, too — the covers on these two volumes that people are gonna be hearing, we've reimagined them in a way of we're really focusing on the lyrics and the story in these songs. And then from the original material, it was the first time that we had done it, so we didn't go into it thinking about, 'This is gonna be a SHINEDOWN song.' We went into it thinking, 'This is gonna be a SMITH & MYERS song, so what does that sound like?' And the very first single out of the gate, 'Not Mad Enough', I think a lot of people, they've already said, 'This is not what we thought it was gonna be, but it's quite intriguing.'"

"Smith & Myers Volume 1" track listing:

01. Not Mad Enough

02. Rockin' In The Free World

03. The Weight of It All

04. Better Now

05. Panic!

06. Never Tear Us Apart

07. Coast To Coast

08. Valerie

09. Since You Were Mine

10. Unchained Melody

"Smith & Myers Volume 2" track listing:

01. Bad At Love

02. Bad Guy

03. New School Shiver

04. Sledgehammer

05. GBL GBD

06. Rebel Yell

07. Like You Never Left

08. Losing My Religion

09. One More Time

10. Don't Look Back In Anger

