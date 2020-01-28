SHINEDOWN Scores 16th No. 1 At Rock Radio With 'Attention Attention'

SHINEDOWN has notched its sixteenth No. 1 single on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and its fifteenth No. 1 single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart with its hit song "Attention Attention". The band has now tied the record for the most No. 1s ever on both of these charts.

"Attention Attention" is SHINEDOWN's fifth consecutive No. 1, following "How Did You Love" from SHINEDOWN's "Threat To Survival" album, and "Devil", "Get Up" and "Monsters", all from their latest critically acclaimed studio album "Attention Attention" (Atlantic Records), which simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock, and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200. SHINEDOWN has amassed over 2.4 billion collective track streams and has racked up 324 million global streams for "Attention Attention".

Every one of SHINEDOWN's 26 consecutive singles has reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart — an unparalleled achievement — and they continue to hold the record for the most Top 5s ever on this chart. "Attention Attention" also ties the band for the second most Top 10s ever on this chart. Additionally, "Devil" was recently certified gold by the RIAA.

SHINEDOWN was recently nominated for two iHeart Radio Music Awards, including "Rock Song Of The Year" for No. 1 rock hit "Monsters" and "Rock Artist Of The Year". The iHeart Radio Music Awards will air on Fox live from The Shrine in Los Angeles on March 29 at 8/7c.

SHINEDOWN will kick off its "Shinedown: Deep Dive Tour", an intimate run of spring 2020 dates that will see the band diving into its extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with its biggest hits. The tour will include stops in Memphis, Houston, Austin, back-to-back nights at the House Of Blues in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles at the legendary venue The Wiltern, and more. SHINEDOWN will also make headlining festival appearances at 98 Rockfest in Tampa, Earthday Birthday in Orlando, and Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

