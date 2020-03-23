SHINEDOWN Releases Never-Before-Heard Song From 'Amaryllis' Sessions, 'Atlas Falls'

SHINEDOWN has reached into its vault to make available a never-before-heard song called "Atlas Falls". The track will benefit Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that is currently working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items, including protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns, to U.S. and international health workers responding to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The song is available now for download with the purchase of a special T-shirt. 100 percent of proceeds will go to Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

As the global response to the pandemic unfolds, "Atlas Falls" offers a message of optimism and faith in humanity. Drawing inspiration from the Greek myth of titan Atlas who carries a celestial sphere on his shoulders, the song is a reassuring anthem that if Atlas falls, we will hold each other up in times of strife. SHINEDOWN is kicking this off with a $20,000 donation of its own to Direct Relief.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals being called upon to maintain regular health services and also care for those who become seriously ill and face the risk of death from the effects of the virus. Direct Relief is working in overdrive to get protective gear into the hands of as many health workers as possible as quickly as possible, with emergency deliveries leaving daily for medical facilities across the U.S.

SHINEDOWN front man Brent Smith says: "I have always said and believe to be true that music can heal us all. We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen in many generations. Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric, and our SHINEDOWN family want the entire world to know that we are in this together, and we must all do our part and continue to encourage love, respect and taking care of each other. Now is the time to put our differences aside so that we can truly lift each other up. We have partnered with an incredible organization Direct Relief who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive the resources they need in order to save lives.

"Years ago, during the writing and recording of the 'Amaryllis' album, there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled 'Atlas Falls'. Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it... It has never been more clear to me than right now that the time has come for 'Atlas Falls' to arrive."

Due to CDC guidelines and in compliance with local, state and federal government mandates regarding COVID-19, SHINEDOWN's "Deep Dive Tour", originally planned for April and May, has been re-scheduled for August and September. All tickets will be honored for these shows. The intimate "Deep Dive Tour" will see SHINEDOWN diving into its extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides, some of which have never been played live before, along with their biggest hits.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh

