SHINEDOWN Officially Cancels 'Deep Dive Tour'

SHINEDOWN has canceled its previously rescheduled "Deep Dive Tour" due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"Deep Dive Tour", which promised deep cuts and B-sides from throughout SHINEDOWN's career, along with the group's many radio hits, was originally slated to take place in the spring but was postponed to the summer.

Earlier today, SHINEDOWN released the following statement via social media:

"We're coming to you with news...

"We've always been a 'fans first' band, but leaving you all in the dark is something we refuse to do.

"The 'Deep Dive Tour' was an idea the four of us collectively came up with to do something special for you in a way we don't often get to do. But with the weight of everything happening in the world today, it has come to light that its impossible at this point to continue to move the tour forward this year. Trust us, we've tried anything and everything to make these shows happen while always keeping the health and safety of our fans, crew, and local venue staff as our #1 prionty.

"Instead of stringing everyone along who pays their hard-earned money through endlessly postponing and rescheduling, we've had to make the difficult decision to cancel the shows.

"The 'Deep Dive Tour' will have to come alive at a different time when it's safe for all.

"Refunds for all tickets and VIP will be available at point of purchase.

"As much as this crushes us to not play the 'Deep Dive Tour', the health and safety of our fans, crew, and venue staff around the world are of the utmost importance to us.

"We love you, we miss you, and we have so much more coming for you this year while we sort out the 'Concert World.'

"For information on postponements / cancellations for non-'Deep Dive' summer dates, please check at point a purchase."

Two weeks ago, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith clarified his recent remarks about playing live, just a few days after he seemingly suggested that the band would tour this summer as planned no matter what.

On May 7, Smith told Zippo Encore: "As of right now, that's all a go. So we're not backing off of that rescheduled timeline." Smith later added, "We wanna do everything safely and we wanna go by the professionals in the medical community... but you can't stay inside forever."

Five days later, Smith issued a clarification after some fans misconstrued his position to mean that SHINEDOWN would perform this summer against health officials' advice.

In a post on social media, Smith wrote: "I'd like to clear up any misunderstanding about our touring plans that may be out there as some of my comments were a little misconstrued recently in the midst of trying to stay positive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

He continued: "We'd like you all to know that while we can't wait to play for you and see all of you on the road again, we will only do so when it's safe. The health and wellness of our fans is what's most important and something we take very seriously."

Smith told The Pulse Of Radio that he had a message of advice and hope for fans. "Don't stay online all day long," he said. "Get out. Get in the sunlight. Go for a walk. Go for a run. Reset. I've said this for many years, and it holds true even more now than ever: it is never goodbye, it's just 'til next time, and we'll see you all really soon."

