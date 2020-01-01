SHINEDOWN Members Reflect On Last Decade (Video)

January 1, 2020 0 Comments

SHINEDOWN Members Reflect On Last Decade (Video)

In celebration of entering a new decade, the four members of SHINEDOWN got behind the camera to talk about their personal experiences over the past 10 years. The resulting 26-minute video, which was shot and edited by Sanjay Parikh, can be seen below.

SHINEDOWN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Attention Attention", which came out in 2018. The follow-up to 2015's "Threat To Survival" marked SHINEDOWN's first full-length effort to be produced entirely by bassist Eric Bass. The 14-song release tells the story of a character who starts out defeated and slowly overcomes pain and personal struggles and becomes confident at the end.

SHINEDOWN's "Get Up" single went to No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart in December 2018 and crossed over to the alternative and adult contemporary charts.

SHINEDOWN has had 14 top singles in its 18-year run. That's second most in the mainstream rock chart's history, breaking a tie with VAN HALEN.

This past November, SHINEDOWN announced the "Shinedown: Deep Dive Tour", an intimate run of spring 2020 dates that will see the band diving into its extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with their biggest hits. Kicking off April 15 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and wrapping May 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the tour will include stops in Memphis, Houston, Austin, back-to-back nights at the House of Blues in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles at the legendary venue The Wiltern, and more. The tour will also feature headlining festival appearances at 98 Rockfest in Tampa and Earthday Birthday in Orlando.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).