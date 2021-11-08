SHINEDOWN Completes Work On Seventh Studio Album

SHINEDOWN has completed recording and mixing its seventh studio album for an early 2022 release. The follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" was recorded in part at a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina spearheaded by the group's bassist and producer Eric Bass.

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith offered an update on the new LP's recording sessions in an interview with Rock Titan TV. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can tell everybody right now, 'cause people have been asking about it. So SHINEDOWN 7 is completed. We're finishing up a couple of things as far as the mastering is concerned with our boy Ted Jensen, who's a mastering engineer in Nashville. So we've got a couple of tweaks here and there, but you're gonna get a new SHINEDOWN record [in] early 2022.

This past August, Smith said that the first single from SHINEDOWN's seventh studio album would arrive in January 2022.

In September 2020, Smith told the KLOS radio show "Whiplash" that he and Bass were looking to make a more organic-sounding album this time around. "We've kind of proven that we can make these very large records, these very cinematic, orchestrated records with this wall of sound," he said. "What we wanna try to do with this album is we do want to hone it back down to drums, bass, guitar and vocals and the best songs that we can write and the freshest songs we can write with the most tenacity and the most ferociousness that we can express. So I don't think this time around we're going to necessarily look at the handbook of, 'Let's layer this record like we've layered other records, and let's keep adding to it so that it grows.' I think more the idea of big mono on this album, it's more about stereo and putting all of the sonics down the middle. But you don't have a hundred tracks on a song; you don't take a 22-piece orchestra and bring it in there. We've done that, and we've done those kinds of records, and we love those records, and we love that sound, but I think what we wanna do with this next record is we really want to focus on being a four-piece band, and let's see if we can peel the paint off of the walls with just the fury of the four of us in a room."

Last month, SHINEDOWN announced its 2022 North American tour, "Shinedown Live In Concert". Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. POP EVIL and AYRON JONES will support on select dates.

SHINEDOWN's film "Attention Attention", a cinematic experience of the band's 2018 studio album of the same name, premiered worldwide in September.

