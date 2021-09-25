SHINEDOWN Bassist ERIC BASS Tests Positive For COVID-19; Band To Play Next Two Shows As A Three-Piece

SHINEDOWN bassist Eric Bass has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the band's next two concerts — tonight (Saturday, September 25) at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas and tomorrow night (Sunday, September 26) at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas — will see SHINEDOWN perform as a three-piece.

SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith broke the news of Eric's diagonosis in a social media post earlier today. He wrote: "On behalf of myself, @zmyersofficial @bkerchofficial @ebassprod and ALL of us in @shinedown we have some NEWS… unfortunately our illustrious @ebassprod Tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon… that being said we are not canceling any shows…

"To be crystal clear everyone on the tour including bands, and crew were tested today all of which are all negative. Eric is now in quarantine, and he is doing fine, and as soon as we have a negative test from our brother he will be back on tour with us ASAP… because we have the greatest crew in the world they are going to help us out tonight with a few songs. But tonight, and tomorrow we will be a 3 piece. Our man @joshualevisturm will be coming out to join us on tour until Eric can return… Much love and Respect!!!"

Last month, SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was forced to miss a few shows on the band's tour after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was temporarily replaced by Dustin Steinke of SIXX:A.M.

Smith recently confirmed that the first single from SHINEDOWN's seventh studio album will arrive in January 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" is being recorded at a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina spearheaded by , who is the group's bassist and producer.

SHINEDOWN's film "Attention Attention", a cinematic experience of the band's 2018 studio album of the same name, premiered worldwide on September 3.