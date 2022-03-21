SHINEDOWN Announces Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Tour With JELLY ROLL And JOHN HARVIE

SHINEDOWN has announced a new summer/fall 2022 U.S. tour in support of its upcoming album, "Planet Zero". The trek, with support from JELLY ROLL and John Harvie, will kick off on September 3 in Kansas City, Missouri and end on October 8 in Anaheim, California. SHINEDOWN will also perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on October 9.

Artist pre-sales start Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local. Venue and radio station pre-sales start Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local. General on-sales start Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 11 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep. 13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sep. 16 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep. 17 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sep. 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sep. 20 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 21 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 01 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 02 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park

Oct. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 08 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

SHINEDOWN's seventh studio album, will be released on April 22 via Atlantic Records.

On "Planet Zero", SHINEDOWN is serving up an incisive look at some of society’s most critical issues, including the increasingly toxic division among those of differing ideologies, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of social media and cancel culture on mental health and humanity. The "Planet Zero" single rings the alarm with a cautionary warning that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding.

Over the last two decades, SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in modern rock. Their most ambitious and masterfully realized work to date, "Planet Zero" is a high-concept, ultra-vivid, viscerally charged saga. A critical yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in recent years, the album is part social commentary and part in-depth exploration of the human psyche.

Produced by SHINEDOWN's own Eric Bass (who also helmed the band's 2018 album, "Attention Attention"), and recorded at Bass's newly built Big Animal Studio in South Carolina, "Planet Zero" matches its immersive world-building and takedown of authoritarianism with a deliberately unvarnished sound. The album is spliced with interludes featuring Cyren, an insidious and unsettling robot character that appears throughout the "Planet Zero" journey. While a raw ferocity fuels much of "Planet Zero" on tracks like "The Saints Of Violence" and "Innuendo", "No Sleep Tonight", and "America Burning", there is also hope, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another on songs like "Daylight", "Dysfunctional You", and "A Symptom Of Being Human". After all, it is the band’s impassioned drive for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output and deeply informed the making of "Planet Zero".

SHINEDOWN will kick off "The Revolution's Live" tour beginning April 1, propelled by the undeniable power of Smith's voice and their biggest stage production yet. Following this April and May run with special guests THE PRETTY RECKLESS and DIAMANTE, SHINEDOWN will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they'll headline Saturday, May 21 alongside GUNS N' ROSES and RISE AGAINST. In June, SHINEDOWN will head overseas for a European run featuring festival appearances at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring in Germany, Download festival in the U.K. and Hellfest in France along with select shows with IRON MAIDEN. The band will then embark on a run of Canadian dates beginning in July with support from POP EVIL and AYRON JONES.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine