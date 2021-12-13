SHINEDOWN Announces Spring 2022 Tour With THE PRETTY RECKLESS And DIAMANTE

SHINEDOWN has announced its second headlining 2022 North American outing, "The Revolution's Live Tour", with special guests THE PRETTY RECKLESS and DIAMANTE. Kicking off April 1 in Spokane, the 24-date trek, produced by Frank Productions, will see the acclaimed quartet, hailed for its high-octane live shows, travel throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7. Later in May, SHINEDOWN will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they'll perform Saturday, May 21 alongside GUNS N’ ROSES and RISE AGAINST.

Fan club pre-sale begins December 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins December 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Revolution's Live Tour" will follow the band's winter tour, "Shinedown Live In Concert", where SHINEDOWN will bring its exciting live performance, backed by their eye-popping production, back to arenas for the first time since 2020. The upcoming 22-date outing will travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, stopping in such cities as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. POP EVIL and AYRON JONES will support on select dates; tickets are on sale now. After taking over North America, SHINEDOWN will move their live set across the pond next summer for a European run featuring festival appearances at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring in Germany, Download festival in the U.K. and Hellfest in France along with select shows with IRON MAIDEN.

New SHINEDOWN tour dates with THE PRETTY RECKLESS and DIAMANTE:

April 01 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 02 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 04 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

April 06 - Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

April 08 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 09 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

April 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

April 12 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

April 14 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

April 15 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 16 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

April 18 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

April 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

April 22 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

April 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 26 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

April 28 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 29 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 30 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

May 03 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 04 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 06 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 07 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

SHINEDOWN has completed recording and mixing its seventh studio album for an early 2022 release. The follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" was recorded in part at a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina spearheaded by the group's bassist and producer Eric Bass.

This past August, singer Brent Smith said that the first single from SHINEDOWN's seventh studio album would arrive in January 2022.

SHINEDOWN's film "Attention Attention", a cinematic experience of the band's 2018 studio album of the same name, premiered worldwide in September.