SHINEDOWN Announces Rescheduled 'Deep Dive Tour' Dates

March 22, 2020 0 Comments

SHINEDOWN Announces Rescheduled 'Deep Dive Tour' Dates

SHINEDOWN has announced the rescheduled dates for its "Deep Dive Tour", during which the band will play "b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love." Originally slated to take place in April and May, the trek was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and will now take place this summer.

SHINEDOWN said in a statement: "Attention SHINEDOWN Nation: We know it's been an intense time for everyone and we hope that you are all safe, healthy and looking after each other. The health and safety of our fans always come first, and while we were so looking forward to seeing all of you at our upcoming shows on the 'Deep Dive Tour', there are rapidly growing concerns about the Coronavirus, and we must be vigilant in complying with the CDC health guidelines and local, state and federal government mandates. So, we have to re-schedule these shows.

"The GOOD NEWS is that we have new dates to share with you today. All tickets & VIP packages will be honored. Bring your ticket + VIP credentials to the show. Please contact point of purchase for more information.

"We're currently figuring out how we can do our part. We'll be sharing that with you all very soon. Let's take care of each other and stay optimistic. We'll get through this folks! We will rise above it… much love!"

Rescheduled "Deep Dive Tour" dates:

July 31 - The Colosseum at Caesars - Windsor, ON
Aug. 01 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI (with POP EVIL)
Aug. 02 - Fraze Pavilion - Kettering, OH
Aug. 04 - PNC Plaza - Bethlehem, PA
Aug. 06 - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds - Davenport, IA
Aug. 07 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA
Aug. 08 - Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, SD
Aug. 12 - Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV
Aug. 14 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
Aug. 15 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA
Aug. 16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
Aug. 18 - The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX
Aug. 19 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX
Aug. 21 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX
Aug. 22 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA
Aug. 24 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
Aug. 25 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
Aug. 26 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX
Aug. 28 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN
Aug. 29 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK
Aug. 31 - Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY
Sep. 01 - Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC
Sep. 04 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL (with HALESTORM, FOZZY)
Sep. 05 - Central Florida Fair - Orlando, FL (with HALESTORM, FOZZY, DIRTY HONEY)
Sep. 06 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA
Sep. 08 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC
Sep. 09 - Tivoli Theatre - Chattanooga, TN
Sep. 11 - Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR
Sep. 12 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with THEORY OF A DEADMAN, PUDDLE OF MUDD)

SHINEDOWN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Attention Attention", which came out in 2018. The follow-up to 2015's "Threat To Survival" marked SHINEDOWN's first full-length effort to be produced entirely by bassist Eric Bass. The 14-song release tells the story of a character who starts out defeated and slowly overcomes pain and personal struggles and becomes confident at the end.

SHINEDOWN's "Get Up" single went to No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart in December 2018 and crossed over to the alternative and adult contemporary charts.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).