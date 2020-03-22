SHINEDOWN Announces Rescheduled 'Deep Dive Tour' Dates

SHINEDOWN has announced the rescheduled dates for its "Deep Dive Tour", during which the band will play "b-sides, deep cuts, plus the singles you know and love." Originally slated to take place in April and May, the trek was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and will now take place this summer.

SHINEDOWN said in a statement: "Attention SHINEDOWN Nation: We know it's been an intense time for everyone and we hope that you are all safe, healthy and looking after each other. The health and safety of our fans always come first, and while we were so looking forward to seeing all of you at our upcoming shows on the 'Deep Dive Tour', there are rapidly growing concerns about the Coronavirus, and we must be vigilant in complying with the CDC health guidelines and local, state and federal government mandates. So, we have to re-schedule these shows.

"The GOOD NEWS is that we have new dates to share with you today. All tickets & VIP packages will be honored. Bring your ticket + VIP credentials to the show. Please contact point of purchase for more information.

"We're currently figuring out how we can do our part. We'll be sharing that with you all very soon. Let's take care of each other and stay optimistic. We'll get through this folks! We will rise above it… much love!"

Rescheduled "Deep Dive Tour" dates:

July 31 - The Colosseum at Caesars - Windsor, ON

Aug. 01 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI (with POP EVIL)

Aug. 02 - Fraze Pavilion - Kettering, OH

Aug. 04 - PNC Plaza - Bethlehem, PA

Aug. 06 - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds - Davenport, IA

Aug. 07 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA

Aug. 08 - Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, SD

Aug. 12 - Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 14 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Aug. 15 - Harrah's Resort - Valley Center, CA

Aug. 16 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 18 - The Plaza Theater Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX

Aug. 19 - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center - Midland, TX

Aug. 21 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

Aug. 22 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

Aug. 24 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

Aug. 25 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

Aug. 26 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

Aug. 28 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN

Aug. 29 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

Aug. 31 - Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

Sep. 01 - Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, NC

Sep. 04 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL (with HALESTORM, FOZZY)

Sep. 05 - Central Florida Fair - Orlando, FL (with HALESTORM, FOZZY, DIRTY HONEY)

Sep. 06 - Johnny Mercer Theatre - Savannah, GA

Sep. 08 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

Sep. 09 - Tivoli Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

Sep. 11 - Robinson Center - Little Rock, AR

Sep. 12 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with THEORY OF A DEADMAN, PUDDLE OF MUDD)

SHINEDOWN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Attention Attention", which came out in 2018. The follow-up to 2015's "Threat To Survival" marked SHINEDOWN's first full-length effort to be produced entirely by bassist Eric Bass. The 14-song release tells the story of a character who starts out defeated and slowly overcomes pain and personal struggles and becomes confident at the end.

SHINEDOWN's "Get Up" single went to No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart in December 2018 and crossed over to the alternative and adult contemporary charts.

