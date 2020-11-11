SHINEDOWN And 3 DOORS DOWN To Perform At Third Annual 'Tunie Awards'

Additional performances and appearances have been announced for the third annual Tunie Awards on November 15, presented by Waffle House and TouchTunes. Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock and Luke Combs will all appear as part of the event, with additional performers including Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, LOCASH, Old Dominion, and introducing the Waffle House up-and-coming artist Ivey Asher. The Tunie Awards will make their debut on Stabal, the high-quality global platform for live performance and on-demand content, on November 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with a $3.00 ticket supporting Sweet Relief giving the full Tunie Awards experience with access to exclusive "After Show Party" benefit concert performances and content.

Since opening their doors back in 1955, Waffle House has been a place to celebrate great food, great friends and great music, including everything from the sweet country jams to the syrupy ballads that diners play on the TouchTunes Jukeboxes in every one of their restaurants. Each year, the Tunie Awards give a true taste of what diners are listening to as they celebrate the top music played in Waffle House restaurants across the country.

"We are thrilled to present the 2020 Tunie Awards, and showcase the Top Played Artists from our Customers and Associates. Music brings the Waffle House Nation together to create a truly unique experience in our restaurants." said Nadine Gillespie, Waffle Records president. "We appreciate the generosity of our fans as their purchases of the After Show Party content goes to Sweet Relief to support our friends in the music community."

The 2020 Tunie Awards will celebrate the favorite songs and artists of Waffle House customers on Stabal.com, with winning artists accepting their awards and additional performances from some of the biggest names in music. Voting for the Tunie Awards is easy — diners and music fans alike can simply head to their local Waffle House, open the TouchTunes app, and play their favorite songs on the jukebox.

The full list of performances for the 2020 Tunie Awards includes Carly Pearce, Ivey Asher, Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, LoCash, Old Dominion, SHINEDOWN, Walker Hayes and 3 DOORS DOWN. In addition, appearances will include Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Luke Combs, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, and MERCYME, with additional names to be announced.

For a minimum ticket donation of $3.00, viewers will have 30 days access to the full Tunie Awards experience on Stabal.com, taking them straight from the free-to-stream awards show to the "After Show Party" benefit concert with additional exclusive performances from their favorite artists and interviews with this year's winners. Waffle House knows how important music is to so many people, and proceeds from the special "After Show Party" will benefit Sweet Relief musicians fund to provide much-needed support to musicians and their teams across the country.

In addition, select artists appearing on the show are donating autographed items to support Sweet Relief and music industry professionals in need as part of a giveaway raffle tied to ticket purchases. With each minimum ticket donation of $3.00, fans can enter to win a prize from the participating artist of their choice by entering the proper code from the Waffle House Instagram account at checkout. Autographed items for the giveaways include guitars, vinyl albums, prize packs and more from artists including Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Lauren Alaina, MERCYME, OLD DOMINION and 3 DOORS DOWN.

"We can't wait to bring music fans a tremendous night of performances with some of the biggest names in Nashville and beyond," said Steve Odart, Stabal CEO and founder. "We aim to deliver the best music performance content and we'll be doing just that with the Tunie Awards and 'After Show Party,' all while benefiting Sweet Relief and the amazing work they do to help the music community."

Not only will a ticket donation grant 30 days access to an amazing night packed with stellar performances, but each ticket purchased will also include a 75% discount voucher for any online concert on Stabal.com, 10 TouchTunes Jukebox credits, 30% discount on Casemate products, and a free waffle coupon from Waffle House.

Additional information on the 2020 Tunie Awards and tickets to the After Party Show can be found on Stabal.com.