SHARON OSBOURNE Understands Why Daughter AIMÉE Decided Not To Participate In 'The Osbournes' TV Show

On Tuesday's (October 13) episode of "The Talk", Sharon Osbourne opened up about daughter Aimée choosing not to participate in the family's reality television show "The Osbournes". Aimée, who was only 15 years at the time, reportedly went as far as to move out of the family home in an effort to stay away from the cameras.

"I understand how she felt," Sharon said (see video below). "It was chaos. We had about 30 crew, 24 hours a day. And the house wasn't a home anymore; it was a studio. So, I get why she didn't like it. But would I have done it differently? I didn't know what I was doing then. So, I wouldn't have done anything differently, because I had an unbelievable time doing it — great experiences. And it was just something in my life that I don't regret and I'm glad I did. I was just sorry that Aimée didn't come on the journey with us."

Sharon also talked about "Vacare Adamare", Aimée's debut album to be released under the ARO banner, due on October 30 via Make Records.

"With Aimée, she doesn't wanna be a celeb," Sharon explained. "She just wants to do her music and do her creative thing, and feel good about it. That's it."

After co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Sharon, "Has Ozzy heard it? What does he think about it?" she replied: "He loves it."

This past August, Aimée spoke about her decision to not participate in "The Osbournes", telling New York's Q104.3 radio station: "To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family. For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

That was not the first time Aimée had spoken about her refusal to appear in "The Osbournes". A few years ago, she said: "I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with 'The Osbournes' and done the whole thing, I would have been typecast right away."

She elaborated in a 2015 RollingStone.com interview, saying: "I don't think I will ever cross-contaminate my private life and my family life with my public and professional worlds. For me, nothing's more important than having a very clear boundary between the two. That's just part of who I am."

The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series, which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The show followed the lives of the BLACK SABBATH singer and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as younger children Kelly and Jack Osbourne's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

"The Osbournes" was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

