SHARON OSBOURNE Thanks Fans For 'Outpouring Of Love' After OZZY's Parkinson's Disease Revelation

January 21, 2020 0 Comments

SHARON OSBOURNE Thanks Fans For 'Outpouring Of Love' After OZZY's Parkinson's Disease Revelation

Sharon Osbourne has thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love" for her husband after the family went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Sharon addressed Ozzy's health struggles earlier today (Tuesday, January 21) on her daytime TV talk show "The Talk". Speaking to her co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Marie Osmond, she said (see video below): "[It's] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. So I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two. And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Asked how she is doing, just hours after the family disclosed Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis on "Good Morning America", Sharon said: "I'm good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."

Sharon added that she and the rest of the family are determined to see Ozzy return to the road, a year after he was forced to scrap all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered from a fall at his Los Angeles home.

"We're not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs," she said. "It was what he was born to do."

On "Good Morning America", Ozzy and Sharon revealed they have exhausted the medical options in the U.S. and will travel to Switzerland in April to seek advice from a professor who specializes in the progressive neurological condition.

"We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," Sharon said. Ozzy added: "We're lucky we can afford to do that."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).