SHARON OSBOURNE Thanks Fans For 'Outpouring Of Love' After OZZY's Parkinson's Disease Revelation

Sharon Osbourne has thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love" for her husband after the family went public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Sharon addressed Ozzy's health struggles earlier today (Tuesday, January 21) on her daytime TV talk show "The Talk". Speaking to her co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Marie Osmond, she said (see video below): "[It's] good to be with you guys, and to be with everybody here, who is a family. So I have a second family. I don't only have one, I have two. And just to have all this outpouring of positive reaction from everyone that watches the show, and our friends, it's heartwarming. And I know that Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be taken aback."

Asked how she is doing, just hours after the family disclosed Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis on "Good Morning America", Sharon said: "I'm good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been amazing with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends that we haven't spoken to in years have come out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And to everyone, thank you."

Sharon added that she and the rest of the family are determined to see Ozzy return to the road, a year after he was forced to scrap all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered from a fall at his Los Angeles home.

"We're not going to stop until Ozzy is back out there, on that stage, where he belongs," she said. "It was what he was born to do."

On "Good Morning America", Ozzy and Sharon revealed they have exhausted the medical options in the U.S. and will travel to Switzerland in April to seek advice from a professor who specializes in the progressive neurological condition.

"We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," Sharon said. Ozzy added: "We're lucky we can afford to do that."

