SHARON OSBOURNE Says She And OZZY Were Victims Of Credit Card Fraud

Sharon Osbourne says that she and husband Ozzy were victims of credit card fraud.

The 68-year-old discussed the incident during Tuesday's (October 27) episode of her talk show "The Talk". Speaking about how Conan O'Brien's late-night set was burglarized, she said (see video below): "That's so wrong. You know what? He's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong.

"But I'll tell you what else is wrong," Sharon continued. "It's my [daughter] Kelly's birthday today. I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card, and they come back and they say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.' And I say, 'Well, just try it again, put it through again.' It still didn't go through. 'Do you have another one?' I said, 'Yes, of course I do.' I hand them Ozzy's. And then they come back and they go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' I'm, like, 'What's going on?'

"Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card," she revealed. "I called through to the credit card company, and they go, 'No, no, no. You're maxed out. So is Ozzy, on this account.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"

Sharon went on to say that she has been working with the credit card company on the fraudulent charges, adding that she was still able to get a last-minute birthday gift for Kelly, who turned 36 on Tuesday.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously scrapped all his 2019 and 2020 tour plans.

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

This past May, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 71 last December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

