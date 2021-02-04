SHARON OSBOURNE Opens Up About Her 'Working Relationship' With MARILYN MANSON, Weighs In On Abuse Allegations

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about her "working relationship" with Marilyn Manson after several women came forward accusing the singer of abuse and assault.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager discussed her longtime relationship with Manson during Wednesday's (February 3) episode of her daytime TV show "The Talk".

"I've known Marilyn for 25 years," she said (see video below). "[I've] worked with him for many, many years, and, obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to. But as far as people who've been going on all my socials, calling me names and things and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I, you know, there's something called a working relationship, and that's what I've had with Marilyn for many years. I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he's always been respectful."

Sharon's comments came two days after "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

Manson later released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Manson was set to support Osbourne on tour in 2020, but those dates were canceled as Ozzy sought treatment for various health issues.

Last year, Manson spoke to Consequence Of Sound about the influence that Ozzy has had on his career, and he reminisced about his early exposure to the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer's music.

"I remember getting [Ozzy's solo debut] 'Blizzard Of Ozz' when I was in Christian school," he recalled. "My mother took me to get it at the record store when it was highly frowned upon and forbidden in Christian school. But I just remember that he had this strange mystique that he's never really escaped from, despite the fact that he even had a reality TV show. Somehow his music outlived that [show]. That's something I would not have done 'cause I would never want to share my personal life on reality TV. But his music completely exceeds that, which I find to be amazing."

Manson continued: "I remember having a 'Shot In The Dark' poster on my wall, in 10th grade I think, and it was so great to have gotten to tour with him and with BLACK SABBATH as well. And he's always been a very quiet and interesting person. We bonded over painting, strangely enough, at one point on tour."

