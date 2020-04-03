SHARON OSBOURNE On OZZY's Canceled Trip To Switzerland For Medical Treatment: 'We'll Get There, Just Later'

Sharon Osbourne spoke to U.K.'s "Today" show about the cancelation of Ozzy Osbourne's trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy was scheduled to travel this month for radical treatment to help him live with his progressive neurological condition. But Sharon revealed that as movement around the world has become more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to call off the trip for now.

She said (see video below): "We waited for months to get in to see this professor. But it is what it is. Everybody's life is turned upside down. So, we'll get there — we will. We'll get there, just later."

Sharon went on to say that because early guidance suggested young people were essentially immune to serious coronavirus complications, people interpreted that to mean that young adults were not getting infected, and were not getting severely ill.

"Because it's so new, people weren't sure about the ages, about who it's gonna affect, who it's not gonna affect, and I think that as soon as younger people heard that they're gonna be fine, that's what did it," she said. "And I just think that everybody until, really, the last week, has been going out living a normal life. And you just can't, because you can be a carrier and not have any symptoms and just pass it on to hundreds of people, and I think that's what's been going on. And it's nobody's fault; it's just that everybody's trying to, with their stats and all the data that's coming in from around the world, it's like a jigsaw puzzle — they're trying to make this thing fit. And so every day it's changing."

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, nearly 40 percent of American COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized were under 55 — and 20 percent were between ages 20 and 44. And in rare cases, even children have died after falling ill with COVID-19.

"It's terrible for so many people — so many people who're even recovering from cancer or have diabetes, who have a heart condition," Sharon said. "You can be any age, and it will affect you. In fact, the first two people, friends of mine, that actually got the virus, one was 20 and one was 29. So, it's just, like, are you that ignorant? I say to these kids, are you that ignorant that you think that you can't be a carrier but not have symptoms? They don't understand anything. Everybody thinks they're invincible when they're 20."

Ozzy had previously canceled his 2020 tour plans, even before the spread of the virus, in order to head overseas for treatment of his Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

The singer's daughter Kelly told Entertainment Tonight that her father had one stem-cell treatment in Panama a few weeks ago to treat his Parkinson's disease. She explained, "Seeing, after one treatment of stem cell, what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing."

She added, "He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be a part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

Kelly added that Ozzy is finally feeling well enough to get out of the house, but is now forced to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she continued: "Everything is starting to fall into place now, and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", came out at the end of February.

