SHARON OSBOURNE Comments On OZZY's Latest Tour Cancelation: 'Fans Are Behind Him'

Sharon Osbourne has commented on the cancelation of Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 North American tour. The trek was scrapped on Monday (February 17) to allow her husband to continue to recover from various health issues. This decision was made months in advance to accommodate fans who've been holding tickets for rescheduled shows.

Speaking on her daytime TV show "The Talk", Sharon said (see video below): "We spoke to the doctor who Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland. And he looked at Ozzy's itinerary, and he said, 'You know you're gonna be here a while.' And we're, like, Yeah, two weeks. That's fine.' And he's, like, 'No. Maybe up to eight.' So, I'm, like, okay, 'Cancel that. See ya.'"

She continued: "The treatment that he has builds up and builds up. He can't just do it and leave. So we have to stay there a while."

Asked what the fans' reaction has been like to the latest cancelation, Sharon — who is now sporting platinum white hair after abandoning her trademark dyed-red look — said: "I went online and I thought, 'Oh, lord. He's gonna get so much flak for doing this again and again and again. And those fans are behind him."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", comes out February 21. He plans to fulfill his promotional obligations for that, before heading to Europe for additional treatments.

Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, publicly announced his diagnosis last month, but was actually diagnosed back in 2003.

When the latest tour cancelation was announced, Ozzy said in a press release: "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks."

