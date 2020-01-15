SHARON OSBOURNE Can't Listen To OZZY's Duet With ELTON JOHN All The Way Through: 'It Makes Me Cry'

Sharon Osbourne says that she can't listen to "Ordinary Man", Ozzy Osbourne's duet with Elton John, too all the way through because it makes her cry.

Released last week, the title track of Osbourne's upcoming album features John singing the second verse while GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash contributes two solos. The track's lyrics reflect on Ozzy's rise to superstardom and his struggles with life in the spotlight as he comes to terms with his inevitable demise.

On Tuesday's (January 14) episode of her daytime TV talk show "The Talk", Sharon discussed "Ordinary Man", saying (see video below): "It's the story of Ozzy's life. And the picture [on the single cover of Ozzy walking alone in a field] was taken by [son] Jack two years ago when they were on the road doing their TV show [Ozzy & Jack's World Detour'] together, and Ozzy was going, wondering off somewhere... And we just thought it was such a natural shot of Ozzy, like nobody ever sees him like that, that it was just perfect for this song."

She continued: "To be able to, at this stage of his life, work with his friends — Slash is on the track, too; and he wrote the song with Andrew Watt, his producer — and to able to, at this stage of his life, pick up the phone to his friends and say, 'Come on. Come on. Play. And do this.' And they say. I think, for Ozzy, it's probably one of his best albums."

Asked what Elton John thought of the collaboration, Sharon said: "He just loved it. Ozzy asked if [Elton] would play piano — because it reminded Ozzy, when he finished it, of an Elton song. And he said, 'Can you play piano?' And then Elton said yes. And then he went into the studio and then he started to sing, Elton did, and then we just kept it."

Sharon added that she is "just so happy for Ozzy" that "Ordinary Man" has been so "well received." But, she added, "I can't listen to it all the way though; it makes me cry."

"Ordinary Man" is due on February 21 via Epic. The title track follows previously released singles "Under The Graveyard" and "Straight To Hell". The LP features additional guest appearances by Post Malone and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello. The album was recorded with Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.

"It all just came together," Ozzy said of the contributors in a press release, adding, "When I was writing 'Ordinary Man', it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

