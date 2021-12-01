SHARON OSBOURNE Blasts Tabloid For 'Humiliating' Her Daughter During 'Particularly Bad Year'

Sharon Osbourne has blasted the National Enquirer for apparently planning to run a story on Kelly Osbourne claiming that the 37-year-old "has put on a tremendous amount of weight" lately.

On Tuesday (November 30), Kelly shared a screenshot on Instagram Story of what appeared to be an e-mail from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on the upcoming story which said that Sharon and Ozzy's daughter "has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating."

While the unverified message said that Kelly should reply to the tabloid magazine and its editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, if she has a comment about the story, Kelly shared the e-mail on her social media and included the following comment: "This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis. Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."

Earlier today, Sharon — who has always been outspoken and controversial — took to her Twitter to share a message she herself wrote to Dan regarding the subject. In it, she said: "Dan, I believe you are running a story on Kelly regarding her weight gain this year. You are justifying the story by saying that sources are worried about her catching covid. The world is worried about catching covid -fat, thin, old, young - even dogs and cats.

"You call yourself a reporter, however that is laughable. Are you not informed about young girls and how body image can impact their mental health?

"Kelly has had a particularly bad year. She has taken a step back from the public eye to work on herself. She is doing amazingly well and our family is very proud of her. If you can't give her the dignity of taking a walk with me on a Sunday morning in our neighborhood without humiliating her and belittling her by commenting on the way she looks, all I can say is SHAME ON YOU.

"You are just a bottom feeder with a lack of empathy who works for a joke of a magazine which is nothing more than a comic book."

In April, Kelly publicly revealed that she had briefly relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety. She later said that a "nervous breakdown" had contributed to her relapse, explaining to Extra: "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it."

The reality TV personality went on to say about her struggles with alcohol: "This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It's never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That's why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know."

On her 37th birthday in late October, Kelly wrote in an Instagram post that she was now five months sober.

"I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she said.

Last year, Kelly said that she had lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

"I had surgery; I don't give a fuck what anyone has to say," Osbourne said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck shit. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Kelly added that she still needed to work hard work and stick to her diet to keep weight off.

"The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction," she said. "So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

"This has been two years of me working on this," she continued. "Figuring out if I wanted to be in this [Hollywood] industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn't do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I'm here and everybody is noticing."

