SHARON OSBOURNE Back Home For The Holidays After Two Negative COVID-19 Tests

Less than two weeks after Sharon Osbourne revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus, she has been cleared to return home.

On Wednesday (December 23), Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager shared an Instagram photo of her husband at home wearing a mask, along with their five dogs, and she included the following message: "Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me! So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support. Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays".

When the Emmy-winning host of "The Talk" first revealed her positive diagnosis on December 14, she said she was hospitalized for the infectious disease for a short time and was isolating away from Ozzy, who had tested negative.

Last month, Ozzy told GQ magazine that he suffers from a respiratory disease which puts him at an increased risk of severe pneumonia and poor outcomes if he was to develop COVID-19.

"I've got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I'm fucked," he said, referring to the type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) lung disease that makes it hard to breathe and gets worse over time.

Less than a month ago, Sharon announced that she was self-quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Just three months earlier, Sharon revealed that two of her and Ozzy's granddaughters, five-year-old Andy Rose and three-year-old Minnie, had been infected with the novel coronavirus. At the time, Sharon said that Minnie contracted the virus "from somebody who works for my son." She said her granddaughter's diagnosis "just goes to show you … that children can get COVID."

In September, Ozzy said he won't have a coronavirus vaccine despite his Parkinson's disease putting him at greater risk. Speaking on Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music Hits, he said: "I'm trying to recover so I can get... The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn't work anyway because of my injuries. I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think.

"To be honest with you, I don't think it's gonna get ship shape until the end of next year. I think this winter is gonna be fucking bad, because you're gonna have the flu. People are, 'I'm not taking the flu shot.' You know what?

"You can give me anything, but I'm not gonna be number one on that fucking new vaccine. I don't know want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning."

This past July, Ozzy said that he was still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he was looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

In August, Ozzy blasted Donald Trump's coronavirus response, saying that America's 45th president is "acting like a fool." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said: "In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this. It's getting worse, not better. And this guy's acting like a fool. I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left. Maybe he's got a trick up his sleeve and he's going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That's fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it's never gonna go away."

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

