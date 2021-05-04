SHADOWS FALL Reunion Show Tentatively Scheduled For End Of The Year

Jason Bittner spoke to the "Who's Your Band?" music podcast about the possibility of a reunion of SHADOWS FALL, the Massachusetts metal band originally formed 25 years ago. Explaining that there are no plans for SHADOWS FALL to work on any music at the moment, the drummer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's not me. I'll tell you that right now — it's not me. Some other guys have another new band that they just announced not too long ago, so they're obviously preoccupied doing other things. With the pandemic, there's plenty of time sitting at home that I would think that there would be plenty of time to write other material too. But, hey… I don't wanna point any fingers; I'm not gonna push any buttons. What I can tell you is that we tried to get together last year for a reunion. We have a date again scheduled for this year. That's all I can tell you right now."

He continued: "We're not gonna say we're still gonna be on hiatus, but we're not gonna say we're active either. We wanna just try to play a show. That's the point of right now — can we play a show first, and then everything else that comes after that, like talk of writing a record or talk of writing an EP… We've already talked about this — we said, if anything, we would write an EP first. We wouldn't write a full-length; we'd probably just four-song increments or something."

Bittner, who has been a member of OVERKILL since 2017, went on to say that SHADOWS FALL is currently scheduled to play a reunion show at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. "It's not till the end of the year," he said. "I don't know if it's even gonna happen. They asked us again. The date was held from last year, and they asked us again. We said we're down for it as long as it can be done properly, and as long as there's a chance to do that at that point. I mean, I really hope there is. By seven months from now, I really hope we can do at least a socially distanced show, or whatever, but if we can't, it would suck. The one thing I don't wanna do — I'll be quite honest with you — I don't wanna do a half-assed Palladium reunion show because of COVID just to do a reunion show, because what is the fucking point?"

SHADOWS FALL members Jon Donais and Matt Bachand recently launched a new project called LIVING WRECKAGE, in which they are joined by guitarist Matt LeBreton (DOWNPOUR), drummer Jon Morency (LET US PREY) and vocalist Jeff Gard DEATH RAY VISION.

In August 2015, SHADOWS FALL played a few reunion shows on the U.S. East Coast, one year after completing what was being billed at the time as the band's "final" European tour.

SHADOWS FALL released a statement in August 2014 in which the bandmembers explained that financial difficulties made it virtually impossible for the group to continue as a full-time concern.

SHADOWS FALL's latest album, "Fire From The Sky", released in May 2012 via Razor & Tie. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 38 on The Billboard 200 chart.

