SEVENDUST's New Album Sounds Like 'A Combination' Of 'Animosity' And 'Seasons', Says CLINT LOWERY

January 29, 2020 0 Comments

SEVENDUST's New Album Sounds Like 'A Combination' Of 'Animosity' And 'Seasons', Says CLINT LOWERY

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery has confirmed to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band has completed the recording process for its new album. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"We came straight off tour and straight into the studio, for the most part," Clint said (hear audio below). "So, we just figured we would get that record in the tank and just have a full break, and I think it worked out really good. Instead of waiting, then doing a full record and then going straight on the road, it was more of, like, 'Let's do the record and relax for a while.'"

Asked what the new SEVENDUST material sounds like, Clint said: "If you're familiar with our catalog, it's kind of a combination of 'Animosity' [2001] and 'Seasons' [2003]. I don't think it's the most aggressive thing that we've ever done. There's definitely parts of it that have that appeal and have a heavier edge to it, but there's a lot of melodic nature and a lot of melody. And Lajon [Witherspoon, vocals] is able to sing a lot more on it. So, I think if you like 'Animosity' and 'Seasons', you'll like this record a lot."

SEVENDUST's new disc will likely arrive this summer.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

Lowery's solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", will be released on January 31 via Rise Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).