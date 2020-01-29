SEVENDUST's New Album Sounds Like 'A Combination' Of 'Animosity' And 'Seasons', Says CLINT LOWERY

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery has confirmed to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band has completed the recording process for its new album. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"We came straight off tour and straight into the studio, for the most part," Clint said (hear audio below). "So, we just figured we would get that record in the tank and just have a full break, and I think it worked out really good. Instead of waiting, then doing a full record and then going straight on the road, it was more of, like, 'Let's do the record and relax for a while.'"

Asked what the new SEVENDUST material sounds like, Clint said: "If you're familiar with our catalog, it's kind of a combination of 'Animosity' [2001] and 'Seasons' [2003]. I don't think it's the most aggressive thing that we've ever done. There's definitely parts of it that have that appeal and have a heavier edge to it, but there's a lot of melodic nature and a lot of melody. And Lajon [Witherspoon, vocals] is able to sing a lot more on it. So, I think if you like 'Animosity' and 'Seasons', you'll like this record a lot."

SEVENDUST's new disc will likely arrive this summer.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

Lowery's solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", will be released on January 31 via Rise Records.

