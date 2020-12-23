SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON To Release Solo Cover Of JACOB BANKS's 'Chainsmoking' Next Week

SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon will release his new solo single, a cover of British singer Jacob Banks's 2017 song "Chainsmoking", on January 1. A short preview is available below.
This past September, Lajon told Talking Metal about his long-in-the-works debut solo album: "The solo thing for me has been fun. I've not had any pressure. It hasn't been something that, 'Oh, I have to do this.' This is something I've done on my own.
"I've been working with a very close friend of mine, Sahaj [Daniel Ticotin], [who] is the lead singer from the band RA, which I think a lot of people out there would know," he continued. "[He's] an incredible friend and artist, and we write well together."
Asked about the musical direction of his solo material, Lajon said: "You can be on the avenue and hang out with my solo stuff. It's rock. It's a little bit of heavy, but I think it lends more towards a bluesy, soulful, more radio friendly… I'm not saying SEVENDUST isn't radio friendly, but I think this is more of a radio friendly… I don't know. It's a lot, a lot, a lot of melody. It's cool."
Witherspoon released the standalone solo single "Love Song" in 2017.
SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.
