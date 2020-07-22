SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Says His Debut Solo Album Is 'A Lot More Soulful'

SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke to the 97.7 QLZ radio station about his upcoming debut solo album. "It's different," he said (see video below). "It's got some rock in there, but [it's] a lot more soulful. I think it's even a little bit more radio friendly, if it's okay to say it. Also, there's some country in there. It's a different avenue than SEVENDUST, but I think that some people who like SEVENDUST can hang out on the avenue and jam and still rock out. But I definitely feel like I'm going down a different — I'm just doing something a little bit different."

Last year, Witherspoon said that he was working on music for his solo LP with multi-instrumentalist Daniel "Sahaj" Ticotin, who contributed to MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Dirt" soundtrack. Witherspoon released the standalone single "Love Song" in 2017.

Last month, SEVENDUST released a lyric video for its cover of the SOUNDGARDEN classic "The Day I Tried To Live". The song is the first piece of new music from SEVENDUST since 2018's critically acclaimed "All I See Is War" album. The band chose the track to return to the airwaves with after seeing the societal changes happening around the globe. The lyrical message of learning to live a better life is as relevant today as they were when the song was first released in 1994.

SEVENDUST's version of "The Day I Tried To Live" was produced Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who first worked with the band on "All I See Is War". The lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with DREAM THEATER). It features a lone figure walking do

wn a road thinking about his life with clips of the band woven throughout.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

