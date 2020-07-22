SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Says His Debut Solo Album Is 'A Lot More Soulful'

July 22, 2020 0 Comments

SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Says His Debut Solo Album Is 'A Lot More Soulful'

SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke to the 97.7 QLZ radio station about his upcoming debut solo album. "It's different," he said (see video below). "It's got some rock in there, but [it's] a lot more soulful. I think it's even a little bit more radio friendly, if it's okay to say it. Also, there's some country in there. It's a different avenue than SEVENDUST, but I think that some people who like SEVENDUST can hang out on the avenue and jam and still rock out. But I definitely feel like I'm going down a different — I'm just doing something a little bit different."

Last year, Witherspoon said that he was working on music for his solo LP with multi-instrumentalist Daniel "Sahaj" Ticotin, who contributed to MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Dirt" soundtrack. Witherspoon released the standalone single "Love Song" in 2017.

Last month, SEVENDUST released a lyric video for its cover of the SOUNDGARDEN classic "The Day I Tried To Live". The song is the first piece of new music from SEVENDUST since 2018's critically acclaimed "All I See Is War" album. The band chose the track to return to the airwaves with after seeing the societal changes happening around the globe. The lyrical message of learning to live a better life is as relevant today as they were when the song was first released in 1994.

SEVENDUST's version of "The Day I Tried To Live" was produced Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who first worked with the band on "All I See Is War". The lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with DREAM THEATER). It features a lone figure walking do
wn a road thinking about his life with clips of the band woven throughout.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).