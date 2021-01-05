SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Is 'Looking Forward' To Performing Entire 'Animosity' Album During Livestream Event

SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon spoke to Midwest Beatdown about the band's upcoming performance of its entire "Animosity" album. The January 8 event will be livestreamed from Opav in Orlando, Florida.
"Oh my God. There's some songs on there that we've never played, I think," Lajon said (hear audio below). "It's gonna be fun to get back and do it, and also to play some of those songs we've never had the time to play, and to see each other again and to laugh with each other and look at each other, and start jamming and somebody's back breaks or falls out, because we're old now.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back and doing 'Animosity' and having a good time, and hopefully bringing some type of sense of weird normalcy in this world that we're trying to navigate through during this pandemic," he continued. "And I can't believe it's gonna be 20-something years since we recorded it. Oh my God.
"So many people have been asking for it, so that was another weird thing. It was, like, 'We've gotta do this,'" Lajon added. "And I've kind of gone [back] and listened to the songs, and there were some really cool songs. And what a great time in our careers as young men growing up and just kind of learning about life and the industry and everything that was going on with it. It's just really cool."
Tickets for the virtual concert can be purchased at this location.
SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.
In October, SEVENDUST played its first-ever livestream and its only show of 2020: "Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room". The event took place on the release date of SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", via Rise Records.
The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War", "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.
7D Family, we are proud to announce our brand new live stream event in 2021! SEVENDUST: LIVE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM - Performing "Animosity" front to back...and then some. Friday, January 8th! We hope to “see” you all there!!!
GET ACCESS NOW: https://t.co/ZyVy8rivdS pic.twitter.com/FCp8wb9SdA
— SEVENDUST (@Sevendust) November 23, 2020
