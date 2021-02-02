SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Is Continuing Work On Solo Album

SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon has just completed another round of songwriting and recording for his long-in-the-works debut solo album. As before, the latest sessions were overseen by RA's Daniel "Sahaj" Ticotin, this time at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Last month, Lajon released his new solo single, a cover of British singer Jacob Banks's 2017 song "Chainsmoking".

In September, Lajon told Talking Metal that working on his solo LP has been fun. "I've not had any pressure," he said. "It hasn't been something that, 'Oh, I have to do this.' This is something I've done on my own.

"I've been working with a very close friend of mine, Sahaj, [who] is the lead singer from the band RA, which I think a lot of people out there would know," he continued. "[He's] an incredible friend and artist, and we write well together."

Asked about the musical direction of his solo material, Lajon said: "You can be on the avenue and hang out with my solo stuff. It's rock. It's a little bit of heavy, but I think it lends more towards a bluesy, soulful, more radio friendly… I'm not saying SEVENDUST isn't radio friendly, but I think this is more of a radio friendly… I don't know. It's a lot, a lot, a lot of melody. It's cool."

Witherspoon released the standalone solo single "Love Song" in 2017.

SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

