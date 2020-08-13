SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Has Completed Nine Songs For His Debut Solo Album

As part of WRIF's "Virtual Rock Room" interview series, SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke to Meltdown about his upcoming debut solo album. He said (see video below): "I'm working slowly but surely. I'm very excited about it. You know the band RA — the lead singer Sahaj [Daniel Ticotin] is a very good friend of mine, and we're writing songs together. And I've got another couple of people I'm collaborating with, but Sahaj right now is definitely the main guy. I'm just taking my time with it right now. I've got about nine songs, and I'm excited about the input that I've been getting and the response. So that'll come on down the line. I hope that everyone will enjoy that."

Last month, Witherspoon told the 97.7 QLZ radio station that his solo material is "different. It's got some rock in there, but [it's] a lot more soulful," he said. "I think it's even a little bit more radio friendly, if it's okay to say it. Also, there's some country in there. It's a different avenue than SEVENDUST, but I think that some people who like SEVENDUST can hang out on the avenue and jam and still rock out. But I definitely feel like I'm going down a different — I'm just doing something a little bit different."

Witherspoon released the standalone solo single "Love Song" in 2017.

SEVENDUST has set "Blood & Stone" as the title of its 13th studio album, due on October 23 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"All I See Is War" marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

