SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Has 'A Couple Of More' Songwriting Sessions Left To Do For His Debut Solo Album

SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for his long-in-the-works debut solo album. He said: "I'll start writing again after this [SEVENDUST] tour. I've got a couple of more sessions I wanna do, a couple of people I'd like to write with. And I'm taking my time on it. It's fun. It's exciting. I'm gonna leak out another song probably in a month or so and let some people start feeling it a little bit."

Most of the early sessions for Witherspoon's solo LP were overseen by RA's Daniel "Sahaj" Ticotin.

This past January, Lajon released a solo single, a cover of British singer Jacob Banks's 2017 song "Chainsmoking".

In September 2020, Lajon told Talking Metal that working on his solo LP has been fun. "I've not had any pressure," he said. "It hasn't been something that, 'Oh, I have to do this.' This is something I've done on my own.

"I've been working with a very close friend of mine, Sahaj, [who] is the lead singer from the band RA, which I think a lot of people out there would know," he continued. "[He's] an incredible friend and artist, and we write well together."

Asked about the musical direction of his solo material, Lajon said: "You can be on the avenue and hang out with my solo stuff. It's rock. It's a little bit of heavy, but I think it lends more towards a bluesy, soulful, more radio friendly… I'm not saying SEVENDUST isn't radio friendly, but I think this is more of a radio friendly… I don't know. It's a lot, a lot, a lot of melody. It's cool."

Witherspoon released the standalone solo single "Love Song" in 2017.

SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October 2020 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

