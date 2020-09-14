SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Admitted To Emergency Room After Cutting Himself With Knife

SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon has been admitted to the emergency room after he cut himself with a knife.
Lajon took to his Instagram earlier today (Monday, September 14) to share a photo of him at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, and he included the following message: "Accidents do happen can't believe I'm the ER thanks everyone at saint lukes. Haven't been in a emergency room since 1975. Cut my finger with a Swiss Army knife. stitches and all".
Witherspoon's injury comes less than two weeks after SEVENDUST announced its first-ever livestream and its only show of 2020: "Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room". The event will take place on October 23 — the release date of the band's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", via Rise Records. The show will be live starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT and available globally at the corresponding hour for each territory.
Tickets for the live stream are $17.00 and available here.
The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War", "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.
Witherspoon has spent the last few years working, on and off, on his upcoming debut solo album. He has been collaborating with multi-instrumentalist Daniel "Sahaj" Ticotin, who contributed to MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Dirt" soundtrack. Witherspoon released the standalone single "Love Song" in 2017.
View this post on Instagram
