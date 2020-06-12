SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY Surprise Releases 'Grief & Distance' EP

SEVENDUST co-founder, vocalist, and guitarist Clint Lowery has surprise released the "Grief & Distance" EP via Rise Records. Lowery recorded the five-song set entirely in quarantine at Sawhorse Studios. The EP features three brand new songs, as well as acoustic versions of "What's The Matter" and "Kings" from Lowery's January 2020-released solo debut "God Bless The Renegades".

"This EP was my way to process the loss of my mother, and the hard hit and the uncertainty of my livelihood from the pandemic," Lowery says. "I escaped into my basement and into the songwriting process...it never fails me."

The music video for the song "Distance", which was also recorded during the lockdown, can be viewed below.

"Grief & Distance" EP track listing:

01. Distance
02. Haunted
03. I'm Wrong
04. What's The Matter (Acoustic Version)
05. Kings (Acoustic Version)

Lowery recorded "God Bless The Renegades" with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) at Studio Barbarosa in Florida. The drums on the disc were laid down by VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.

"I had 30 or 40 ideas and frameworks for songs," Clint told Digital Journal. "I brought a lot of those to the table to Elvis, my producer. We went through all of those songs and we tried to figure out which songs best represented the material that I wanted to put out as my first solo release. It was very important to pick the right songs, and still connect with the SEVENDUST fanbase and at the same time, try to expand a little bit, and make new fans."

In addition to SEVENDUST and CALL ME NO ONE, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.


