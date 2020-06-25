SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY Says SOUNDGARDEN Is His Favorite Early 1990s Alternative Rock Band: They 'Could Do No Wrong'

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery was asked by RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", to pick his favorite of the top five early 1990s alternative rock bands: NIRVANA, PEARL JAM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, ALICE IN CHAINS and SOUNDGARDEN. He responded: "Oh, man, that's hard, 'cause I adore every one of those bands, but I would have to say it'd be SOUNDGARDEN number one — no question — and very, very, very close second in ALICE IN CHAINS… [Chris] Cornell, man, is definitely in the top five artist, singer, songwriters. I love everything that he's ever done. In terms of musicianship from Kim [Thayil] and everyone else, there was a unique pot of talent in that band that just created some amazing material. With ALICE IN CHAINS, Layne Staley and Jerry's [Cantrell] connection, that really was everything that was magic about that. And just the fact that they were two different voices. Jerry was always an inspiration to me in terms of being a guitar player that could sing but not the full singer, but added on a flavor. Jerry was a huge part of what ALICE IN CHAINS was. Just overall, SOUNDGARDEN just could do no wrong — still can't do no wrong. From the first release to the last, I just love everything."

Lowery is currently promoting his "Grief & Distance" solo EP, which was released on June 12 via Rise Records. Lowery recorded the five-song set entirely in quarantine at Sawhorse Studios. The EP features three brand new songs, as well as acoustic versions of "What's The Matter" and "Kings" from Lowery's January 2020-released solo debut "God Bless The Renegades".

Lowery recently said that SEVENDUST's upcoming album is one of its "strongest records" in quite some time. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

In addition to SEVENDUST and CALL ME NO ONE, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.

