SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY: KORN 'Probably' Saved My Life

In a brand new interview with Inquisitr, SEVENDUST's Clint Lowery recalled hitting the road in 2007 with KORN as the latter band's backing/session guitarist. It was during that run that Lowery was arrested at the Hodokvas festival in Piestany, Slovakia following what was described at the time as a "wild drunken night" that resulted in the guitarist trashing his room.

"Those guys ended up ultimately probably saving my life by sending me home," Lowery said. "I was getting arrested, I was binge drinking, I had a lot of personal issues going on. So some of those things, like say when I got arrested in Slovakia, it doesn't seem real. It doesn't seem like I'm the same person. And I'm not. Looking back again, it's one of those things where I'm kind of glad it happened because it just needed to happen to pull my life together. I had that white flag up, surrendering."

Lowery went on to say that there's "a tremendous amount of poetic justice" to the fact that he was filling in for a guy who left KORN to get his life together and ultimately ended up being sent home by the band in order to do the same.

A day following Lowery's arrest, he was released from police custody after apologizing and paying for the damages. At the time, he released a statement explaining that he was "being a lil' rowdy and loud" in his hotel and acknowledging that he "pulled some Rock 101 stuff." He added that he was "not proud of it at all" and claimed that the entire episode was "scary enough" to where he knew he would never be doing anything like that "ever again."

Lowery made his debut with KORN on March 1, 2007 when the band made an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno".

Clint will release his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", on January 31, 2020 via Rise Records.