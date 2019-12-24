SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY Discusses Inspiration For First Three Singles From 'God Bless The Renegades' Solo Album (Video)

SEVENDUST co-founder, guitarist and vocalist Clint Lowery will release his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", on January 31, 2020 via Rise Records.

Video footage of Lowery discussing the inspiration behind the LP's first three singles, "Kings", "Alive" and "God Bless The Renegades", can be seen below.

The first single from the album, "Kings", arrived last month. At the time, Lowery said that the song expressed "redemption after a very dark chapter" of his life. "Through the chaos of addiction, navigating toxic relationships, and depression, I came out of it all empowered and more driven than ever," he said.

Lowery recorded the album with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) at Studio Barbarosa in Florida. The drums on the disc were laid down by VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.

"I had 30 or 40 ideas and frameworks for songs," Clint told Digital Journal. "I brought a lot of those to the table to Elvis, my producer. We went through all of those songs and we tried to figure out which songs best represented the material that I wanted to put out as my first solo release. It was very important to pick the right songs, and still connect with the SEVENDUST fanbase and at the same time, try to expand a little bit, and make new fans."

"God Bless The Renegades" track listing:

01. God Bless The Renegades

02. Here

03. Kings

04. Alive

05. What's The Matter

06. You Go First

07. Allowed To Run

08. Silver Lining

09. She's Free

10. Do We Fear God

Lowery originally announced his plans to record a solo album in June 2018. He stated at the time: "In the past, I released a few things close to a solo release with HELLO DEMONS… MEET SKELETONS (mainly acoustic); CALL ME NO ONE, which I did with [SEVENDUST drummer] Morgan Rose. Both projects were truly amazing experiences and still want to entertain doing more CALL ME NO ONE and HELLO DEMONS… MEET SKELETONS in the future. But I've decided to release a project under my name that is gonna represent where I'm at musically right now. I feel the need to do this and stand on my own two feet and push myself to make some music that moves me. To express myself."

HELLO DEMONS… MEET SKELETONS released four EPs between 2009 and 2013.

CALL ME NO ONE issued its debut record, "Last Parade", in May 2012.

In addition to SEVENDUST and CALL ME NO ONE, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.

