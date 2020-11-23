SEVENDUST To Perform Entire 'Animosity' Album During Livestream Event

SEVENDUST will perform its entire "Animosity" album during a January 8, 2021 livestream event from Opav in Orlando, Florida.
SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.
Last month, SEVENDUST played its first-ever livestream and its only show of 2020: "Sevendust: Live In Your Living Room". The event took place on October 23 — the release date of SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", via Rise Records.
The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War", "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.
From the pulsating intro of opener "Dying To Live" to the album-closing cover of SOUNDGARDEN's "The Day I Tried To Live", SEVENDUST continues to push the sound it has made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like "Love", "Blood From A Stone", "Kill Me" and "Against The World" showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with "Blood & Stone". The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band's live performances.
Lowery spoke about the new SEVENDUST LP in an interview with Front Row Entertainment Live. The guitarist/vocalist said: "I think this is one of our strongest records in a while. I'm proud of all the music we do. Every band likes to say, 'Oh, yeah, the new record is the best one we've ever done.' I think it's a very reflective record for where we're at musically, where we're at as a band. So that's always a goal. I think we just wanna be genuine. We don't wanna put out a dud record. Not everyone's gonna like it; we understand that. We just try to do what we do best. We're not the heaviest band in the world; we're not a pop-rock band at all either. We're just this aggressive band that has our own thing, and we stay true to that."
