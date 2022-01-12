SEVENDUST To Celebrate 21st Anniversary Of 'Animosity' On U.S. Tour In March 2022

SEVENDUST will celebrate the 21st anniversary of its "Animosity" album by performing it in its entirety on a U.S. tour this March. Support on the trek will come from TETRARCH and DEAD POET SOCIETY.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14. Very exclusive VIP packages are on sale now at Sevendust.com.

Tour dates:

March 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom

March 05 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

March 07 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

March 08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

March 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

March 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

March 15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

March 18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion

March 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

March 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

March 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

March 27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

SEVENDUST previously played all of "Animosity" at a January 2021 livestream event from Opav in Orlando, Florida. At the time, singer Lajon Witherspoon told Midwest Beatdown: "Oh my God. There's some songs on [that album] that we've never played, I think. It's gonna be fun to get back and do it, and also to play some of those songs we've never had the time to play, and to see each other again and to laugh with each other and look at each other, and start jamming and somebody's back breaks or falls out, because we're old now.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back and doing 'Animosity' and having a good time, and hopefully bringing some type of sense of weird normalcy in this world that we're trying to navigate through during this pandemic," he continued. "And I can't believe it's gonna be 20-something years since we recorded it. Oh my God.

"So many people have been asking for it, so that was another weird thing. It was, like, 'We've gotta do this,'" Lajon added. "And I've kind of gone [back] and listened to the songs, and there were some really cool songs. And what a great time in our careers as young men growing up and just kind of learning about life and the industry and everything that was going on with it. It's just really cool."

SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.

SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October 2020 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.