SEVENDUST Releases Cover Of SOUNDGARDEN's 'The Day I Tried To Live'

SEVENDUST has unveiled a new lyric video for its cover of the SOUNDGARDEN classic "The Day I Tried To Live". The song is the first piece of new music from SEVENDUST since 2018's critically acclaimed "All I See Is War" album. The band chose the track to return to the airwaves with after seeing the societal changes happening around the globe. The lyrical message of learning to live a better life is as relevant today as they were when the song was first released in 1994.

SEVENDUST's version of "The Day I Tried To Live" was produced Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who first worked with the band on "All I See Is War". The lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with DREAM THEATER). It features a lone figure walking down a road thinking about his life with clips of the band woven throughout.

"SOUNDGARDEN is such an important band to all of us in SEVENDUST and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting," explains vocalist Lajon Witherspoon. "We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis suggested 'The Day I Tried To Live'. I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and SOUNDGARDEN."

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire": "Cornell, man, is definitely in the top five artist, singer, songwriters. I love everything that he's ever done. In terms of musicianship from Kim [Thayil] and everyone else, there was a unique pot of talent in that band that just created some amazing material… Just overall, SOUNDGARDEN just could do no wrong — still can't do no wrong. From the first release to the last, I just love everything."

SEVENDUST is known for its high-energy live shows, and even though the COVID-19 crisis has stalled most touring globally, the band has some dates announced. They are scheduled to be part of the Rebel Rock 2020 festival in Orlando this September and has dates in Australia booked for February 2021.

"All I See Is War" was released in May 2018. It marked the group's first album for Rise Records, the Oregon-based metal and hard rock label which was purchased by BMG in 2015.

SEVENDUST released four singles and videos from "All I See Is War": "Dirty", "Not Original", "Medicated" and "Risen".

In 2016, SEVENDUST received its first-ever Grammy nomination after two decades together as a band. "Thank You", the debut single from 2015's "Kill The Flaw", got the nod for "Best Metal Performance".

