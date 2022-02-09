SEVENDUST Announces Second Leg Of 'Animosity' 21st-Anniversary Tour

SEVENDUST has announced the second leg of its tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of its "Animosity" album. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.
First leg (with TETRARCH and DEAD POET SOCIETY):
Mar. 04 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom
Mar. 05 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
Mar. 07 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Mar. 08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Mar. 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Mar. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Mar. 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Mar. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Mar. 18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
Mar. 19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
Mar. 20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion
Mar. 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
Mar. 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
Mar. 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Mar. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Mar. 27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
Second leg:
Apr. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
Apr. 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
May 01 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
May 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
May 04 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s
May 06 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount
May 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
May 08 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
May 10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts
May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
May 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre
May 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre
May 17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic
May 18 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall
May 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
SEVENDUST previously played all of "Animosity" at a January 2021 livestream event from Opav in Orlando, Florida. At the time, singer Lajon Witherspoon told Midwest Beatdown: "Oh my God. There's some songs on [that album] that we've never played, I think. It's gonna be fun to get back and do it, and also to play some of those songs we've never had the time to play, and to see each other again and to laugh with each other and look at each other, and start jamming and somebody's back breaks or falls out, because we're old now.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back and doing 'Animosity' and having a good time, and hopefully bringing some type of sense of weird normalcy in this world that we're trying to navigate through during this pandemic," he continued. "And I can't believe it's gonna be 20-something years since we recorded it. Oh my God.
"So many people have been asking for it, so that was another weird thing. It was, like, 'We've gotta do this,'" Lajon added. "And I've kind of gone [back] and listened to the songs, and there were some really cool songs. And what a great time in our careers as young men growing up and just kind of learning about life and the industry and everything that was going on with it. It's just really cool."
SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.
SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October 2020 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.
