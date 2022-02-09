SEVENDUST Announces Second Leg Of 'Animosity' 21st-Anniversary Tour

SEVENDUST has announced the second leg of its tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of its "Animosity" album. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Friday, February 11 at Sevendust.com.

First leg (with TETRARCH and DEAD POET SOCIETY):

Mar. 04 - Oklahoma City - The Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 05 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

Mar. 07 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Mar. 08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Mar. 11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Mar. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Mar. 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Mar. 15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Mar. 18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Mar. 19 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Mar. 20 - Wichita, KA - The Cotillion

Mar. 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Mar. 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Mar. 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Mar. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Mar. 27 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Second leg:

Apr. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

Apr. 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

May 01 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

May 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

May 04 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

May 06 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount

May 07 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

May 08 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

May 10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

May 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

May 17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic

May 18 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall

May 19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

SEVENDUST previously played all of "Animosity" at a January 2021 livestream event from Opav in Orlando, Florida. At the time, singer Lajon Witherspoon told Midwest Beatdown: "Oh my God. There's some songs on [that album] that we've never played, I think. It's gonna be fun to get back and do it, and also to play some of those songs we've never had the time to play, and to see each other again and to laugh with each other and look at each other, and start jamming and somebody's back breaks or falls out, because we're old now.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back and doing 'Animosity' and having a good time, and hopefully bringing some type of sense of weird normalcy in this world that we're trying to navigate through during this pandemic," he continued. "And I can't believe it's gonna be 20-something years since we recorded it. Oh my God.

"So many people have been asking for it, so that was another weird thing. It was, like, 'We've gotta do this,'" Lajon added. "And I've kind of gone [back] and listened to the songs, and there were some really cool songs. And what a great time in our careers as young men growing up and just kind of learning about life and the industry and everything that was going on with it. It's just really cool."

SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.

SEVENDUST's 13th studio album, "Blood & Stone", was released in October 2020 via Rise Records. The follow-up to 2018's "All I See Is War" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

