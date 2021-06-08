SERJ TANKIAN Shares 'How Many Times?' Video

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian concludes the series of visual accompaniments for his recently released "Elasticity" EP with the arrival of the Roger Kupelian-directed ("The Lord Of The Rings", "X-Men") "How Many Times?" video.

"It's amazing to be working with my good friend Roger Kupelian again whose images of the two kings (The Argonath) in 'The Lord Of The Rings' are stamps in New Zealand," offers Tankian. "He also directed 'Honking Antelope' and 'Reconstructive Demonstrations' for us years ago. Excited to share this video."

Previously released videos from the five-song "Elasticity" EP (Alchemy Recordings/BMG) include "Your Mom", "Elasticity", "Electric Yerevan" and "Rumi".

Available across all formats, including limited-edition, signed vinyl, "Elasticity" has received widespread accolades. New York Magazine said the collection sees Tankian's "rock-and-roll impulses return in vibrant, mischievous form," Loudwire dubbed it "an exercise in eccentricity," and The Ringer praised the EP, saying Tankian's "full range of … writing talents are on full display." Tankian is featured on the current cover of Revolver.

The critically acclaimed documentary "Truth To Power" (Oscilloscope Laboratories/Live Nation Productions), is now also available digitally. The film has been lauded as an "explosive, much-needed call to action" (San Jose Mercury News), "inspiring" (Rolling Stone) viewers with exclusive interviews, adventures, and some original footage personally filmed by Tankian, allowing audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal, but also world events. Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. Serj's voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the previous corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally adopted by Congress in December of 2019, with President Biden officially recognizing the murders in April of this year.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

