SERJ TANKIAN Says Being Vaccinated Helped Minimize His 'Symptoms And Suffering' After Contracting COVID-19

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian says that "being vaccinated helped minimize" his "symptoms and suffering" after he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Last week, SYSTEM OF A DOWN was forced to postpone two shows in Los Angeles to next February after Serj was diagnosed with the disease.

On Sunday, Tankian took to his social media to write: "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon. I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering.

"We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue. I think every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patients gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be not different and their side effects taken into serious consideration. The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It's medically irresponsible. That said I'm happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated.

"Thank you again for all the love."

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's two shows at the Banc Of California stadium with KORN, HELMET and RUSSIAN CIRCLES were initially slated to take place in May 2020, and were rescheduled to May 21 and 22, 2021 and then once again to October 22 and 23, 2021.

Also originally scheduled to appear was FAITH NO MORE, but the band pulled out of the shows in September, saying frontman Mike Patton was unable to perform as hoped due to mental health issues, partially exacerbated by the pandemic.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN has toured intermittently since ending its hiatus in 2011, but has only managed to record two songs in the last 16 years, "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz". Released last November, the tracks were motivated by the recently erupted conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with all proceeds supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000.

