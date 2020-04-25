SERJ TANKIAN Releases 'Hayastane' Solo Song Based On Lyrics By Armenian Prime Minister

SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian has released a new solo song called "Hayastane" (Hayastan is the Armenian name for Armenia). The track, which features lyrics by Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, can be streamed below.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from "Hayastan" will be donated to the public health, educational, cultural, social and environmental programs of My Step Foundation. The song is dedicated to the victorious spirit of Armenia and the past, present and future of the Armenian people.

"During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world," Tankian wrote in a social media post. "The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present, and future of our nation. Please enjoy!

"My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19. Their current COVID-19 response for Armenian citizens include support to elderly groups, the disabled and other vulnerable populations in the country in the form of care packages, nutrition and hygiene products; the purchasing of vital medical supplies (masks, gloves, insulators, and other personal protective equipment) for medical and other first response teams within Armenia, and the purchasing and distribution of computers and tablets, while helping to provide education for students in need within vulnerable families in regions of severe distress."

Pashinyan thanked Tankian for writing a song based on his poem.

Tankian is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors and achieved fame as the frontman of SYSTEM OF A DOWN, which has sold over 40 million records worldwide. While still touring with the hard rock group, Tankian has also recorded success as a solo musician and singer, songwriter, film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, poet and political activist.


