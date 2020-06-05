SERJ TANKIAN On SOAD Fans Who Don't Want To Hear His Political Ideas: 'Have You Not Listened To The Words In 20 Years?'

June 5, 2020 0 Comments

SERJ TANKIAN On SOAD Fans Who Don't Want To Hear His Political Ideas: 'Have You Not Listened To The Words In 20 Years?'

In a new interview with the "Side Jams With Bryan Reesman" podcast, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian was asked how he reconciles in his mind the fact that some fans of his band's music may not agree with his political views. He responded: "I don't. I've always explained music like pizza — some people like the crust, some people like the cheese, some people like the topping. So when I get people on my socials that are, 'I love your music, but I don't wanna hear your political ideas,' that's fair enough — if they're nice enough, it's fair enough, but sometimes they're really mean. But what I don't understand, and a lot of other people that follow the music say the same thing — they're, like, 'Have you not listened to the fucking words in 20 years? He's been saying all this stuff through his music all this time. What are you, just dancing to it because it's groovy? You're not really getting the message?' And that's okay, too, obviously — people just like hard music; they wanna listen to hard music. They never even thought that [the SYSTEM OF A DOWN song] 'B.Y.O.B.' is anti-fucking-imperialist — maybe. I don't know — I don't know how you can, but I guess maybe. So it's very interesting to me, seeing that.

"The only thing I can say about that is that we need to spend more on public education. [Laughs] One of the few things that could be a great solution to our long-term environmental possible self-destruction and all of that, and the easiest way to start fixing it is first fixing us — we have to fix us first."

Tankian's comments come just a couple of days after his SYSTEM OF A DOWN bandmate John Dolmayan praised Donald Trump, calling him "the most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities."

Dolmayan also shared a meme featuring Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

The drummer wrote: "Let's not let the narrative that's being spun make us forget the truth of this statement. The most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities! Don't believe it? Look at the stats. Don't like it, doesn't change the truth of it."

In a separate Instagram post, Dolmayan shared a photo of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot by people who allegedly broke into a pawn shop after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent.

Dolmayan's views are in sharp contrast to those of Tankian, who called this week for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).