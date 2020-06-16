SERJ TANKIAN Blasts 'Hypocrites' Who 'Play Along To' SYSTEM OF A DOWN Song 'Temper' And 'Love DONALD TRUMP'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN vocalist Serj Tankian has taken to his Instagram to share the lyrics to the band's early demo track "Temper". The song was originally demoed for SYSTEM's 1998 debut album, but ultimately didn't make the final cut. SYSTEM OF A DOWN ended up playing the track at several live shows in 2015.

In his Instagram post earlier today, Tankian wrote about "Temper": "A very early @systemofadown song that was on one of our demos-lyrics below: if you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you're a hypocrite-just a simple fact :) 'Temper'" He added in the comments section: "Let me add that obviously the song was written in the 90s and refers to injustice in the US and injustice by the US via successive Democratic and Republican administrations. I just find the most current one the most repugnant."

Tankian's views are in sharp contrast to those of SYSTEM drummer John Dolmayan, who has praised Donald Trump on social media in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, Dolmayan wrote on Instagram that he is "no danger whatsoever" of losing his position with the band even though he and Tankian have wildly different stances.

Dolmayan blasted "cowards" who criticize those who think they are "coming from a morally superior position," saying that they "can't handle free speech" and "need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep." He also called Democrats "the true bigots" who "fought to maintain slavery" and were "directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black."

Dolmayan concluded his post by wishing Trump a happy birthday and "good luck" in this November's election. The drummer supports Trump's claim that his administration has done more for the African American community "than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

Tankian recently called for Trump to resign and described him as "completely useless" over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

