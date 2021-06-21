SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Would Love To See Artists Get What They Deserve From Streaming Music Services: 'It's Completely Unfair'

In a new interview with "The Garza Podcast", hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Chris Garza, SEPULTURA guitarist Derrick Green was asked where he sees the music industry going in the future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a good question. I can't really predict the future. I just hope that artists are gonna be able to really control of the situation of where this money is going for digital plays — just to figure out; more unified and getting more money for the artists from Spotify and things like that. It's just completely unfair that these outlets are there where they're just a monopoly on that — where they're making the money and the artist is getting virtually nothing from them. Millions of plays and things like that. And the labels are getting money from them too. These deals, I just hope that the future is better for artists, that in the future we have more control of that and are unified in a way where we can go after the money that we deserve from digital plays.

"I'd love to see the technology improve for sound, especially headphones and things like that, for the consumer — get off of the MP3-type sounds, compressed and everything," he continued. "As an artist, it drives me crazy, hearing [the finished product and going], 'This doesn't sound like the studio at all.' Or just hearing certain sounds compressed, and I just hope the technology gets better for that, which it will.

"Like I said, I think it's important that the artists are respected more in the game as far as the business end and get what they deserve, because it's really bad at the moment. It's always been really bad for the artists for some horrible reason. With publishing, it took a while for people to be aware, 'Wait a minute. They own this song?' People are still learning. It's just, like, 'Damn. We got fucked.' So I would love to see a unity with artists where it's, like, 'Wait a minute. We should all get together and use our power in order to gain what we deserve.' I just don't know what that plan would be.

"And also maybe health insurance for artists and musicians — a special thing," Derrick added. "A union for musicians where it's, like, 'Hey, I'll pay this due if we're covered.' Every musician that we know would have their own artist health insurance. It would be great. Things like that I think would be great. And also for artists for their future — retirement. Something to be organized, to be a part of that, and to put their tour money towards that. Like, 'Hey, I pay this each month and I'm gonna be taken care of when I'm older, after playing so many, many, many years.' I think those things can be put together. I don't see why not. There's bands and artists out there that suffer from, you know, if you get hurt, you're screwed. Hospital bills are crazy and things like that. Then you hear about these musicians, 'Why is that guy living in a shack and he did so much incredible music? How does that happen?' I'd love to see artists take care of each other more."

Last year, SEPULTURA launched "SepulQuarta", a weekly event where the band gave insight into its colorful history, took part in question-and-answer sessions with fans and performed music while in quarantine. Some of the musical collaborations, including those with members of MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, TRIVIUM and SACRED REICH, will be released as a full-length album, also titled "SepulQuarta", on August 13.

