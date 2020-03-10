SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN: 'The Fact The U.S. Has More People In Prison Than Any Other Country In The World Is Astonishing'

March 10, 2020 0 Comments

SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN: 'The Fact The U.S. Has More People In Prison Than Any Other Country In The World Is Astonishing'

In a recent interview with Australia's Heavy magazine, frontman Derrick Green of Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA discussed the lyrics on the band's latest studio album, "Quadra". "Quadra" is a concept album that is based on the Quadrivium, which is the four subjects, or arts (namely arithmetic, geometry, music and astronomy), taught after teaching the trivium. The word is Latin, meaning "four ways."

"This time around I really wanted to get a head start on lyrics," he said (hear audio below). "A lot of times they come way after the music. But once we had the topic as far as the concept, then I decided that I definitely have the room to have 12 topics of conversation. I wasn't sure what songs were going to be instrumental or not; I just wanted to have 12 topics that we would write about on the album. I went out and wrote those and I showed Andreas [Kisser], our guitarist, and he was, like, 'That's cool.' We agreed that I should write something on these topics — they're very significant. I'd have a corkboard and I'd put those topics down. From each of those topics, I would each day write lyrically something that moved me or something I got from research on those topics and just filled that board slowly but surely. I would be reminded of it every day — that's why I had it on a corkboard in my room so I could see it. The topics, from the very top of the album, I wanted to write about the prison system in the U.S. It's really been dysfunctional for such a long time. They also use solitary confinement as a way of punishment which I think is [in]humane — it's already shown that it doesn't work. The fact the U.S. has more people in prison than any other country in the world is astonishing. It's something to look at and question. A lot of the topics I wanted to really question. I wanted people to question themselves and question the things around them. Some of the topics that I also wrote about were depression, addiction, political manipulation, refugees, the killing of the indigenous surrounding the Amazon. These are pretty heavy topics and I wanted to write these topics because they're very significant about what's going on in society right now."

"Quadra" was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast. The album was recorded at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises bassist Paulo Pinto Jr., Green, Kisser and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).