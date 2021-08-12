SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says Veganism Is On The Rise Within Metal Community

During a recent chat with Interview Under Fire, SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green, who went vegetarian when he was just 15 years old, was asked if he has noticed veganism gaining momentum in the heavy metal community in recent years. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No doubt. It's definitely caught on more. It's incredible how it has. I've noticed from festivals and shows that they're catering more towards plant-based people in catering and having dishes that are tastier, healthier. And they're really doing the research and homework and trying to have interesting dishes, not just the bland things of the past. They're really doing the research and creating tasty dishes that are healthy. So a lot of times I've noticed [in catering] they'll have meat and they'll have the vegan section, and they vegan section is always gone, always empty. And it's great. At times, I'm, like, 'Yo, can you hide my plate in the back before everyone eats it?' The thing is just the waste from all the meat. I'm just, like, 'Why do people still insist on ordering this stuff or having it on the rider?'"

He continued: "A lot of things we had to change on the rider, because even the guys in my band aren't vegan but they like to be healthy on the road and they like to eat well on the road and they're much more conscious about it as far as even digesting, being on stage with a full stomach and things like that. So with a plant-based diet, it's easier to digest, you're gonna feel lighter, and they're coming up with tastier dishes. So I've noticed that all those trays are always empty. I've noticed a lot of different bands are asking for it. Before it'd only be one person or two, but now there's full bands that are vegan, metal bands. We've toured with KREATOR. Mille [Petrozza] is a hardcore vegan as well, and he's awesome. That was great to link up with him and talk about things like that. I've noticed even on cruise ships — metal cruise ships — there was an entire buffet dedicated to plant-based people, a whole vegan buffet, and there was a line packed with people in that line, which was really cool to see. Because people are understanding that you are able to live longer, be happier in pursuing this type of lifestyle."

Green added: "I've noticed even on stage, people want to feel healthier. You don't see as many people getting fucked up backstage like in the past. People are taking the live show seriously 'cause they wanna have that energy, they wanna put on the best show possible, they wanna feel good when you're doing those shows, because fans will appreciate that and your body will appreciate that, your band will appreciate it — being serious, being focused and being sober on stage and ready to go. So a lot of that, not only having to do with drugs — cutting that out — but also with food. So it's incredible to see that people wanna have this longevity with the band and that helps when you're eating well, taking care of yourself and you're able to do those shows and last longer and exist longer and doing your music, which is something that you truly love to do."

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, SEPULTURA has gone on to sell over 20 million records and solidify its legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Today, SEPULTURA is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest-hitting discographies in history.

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, SEPULTURA refused to sit back and feel like animals trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the band seized the moment to start its own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from SEPULTURA's massive catalog together with the group. The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends.

SEPULTURA comprises Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

